...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania,
Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western
Montgomery and Upper Bucks.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.
&&