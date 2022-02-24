The bishop of a Ukrainian Catholic church in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, is talking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Jim Vasil will have more.
Singing servers are trying to bring customers smiles in a Kenhorst bagelry. Details at 5:30.
Mostly cloudy and much chillier. A little rain and snow is possible late, mainly to the south and west..
Periods of snow, ice, and rain. Across the Lehigh Valley and Berks countys should see around 1-3" of sleet and snow with a glaze of ice. Higher totals north, lower totals south.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 3:51 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The New Jersey counties of Warren and Morris. The Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 7:00 PM this evening until 1:00 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Local power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
The bishop of a Ukrainian Catholic church in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, is talking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Jim Vasil will have more.
Singing servers are trying to bring customers smiles in a Kenhorst bagelry. Details at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.