...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Morris, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon,
Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop
across the watch area from early Tuesday morning and
persisting into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour on dry ground may initially enhance
runoff leading to flash flooding of urbanized and low lying
areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&