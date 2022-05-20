Some monster trucks are set to hit the Santander Arena this weekend. Tom Rader will have more.
Hemp experts are sounding off about Delta 8 THC. Details at 5:30.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, and East Stroudsburg. - This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 301. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 22 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 279 and 314. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Northeast Extension between mile markers 38 and 96. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 251 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER MONMOUTH IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MIDDLESEX MORRIS SOMERSET SUSSEX WARREN IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY BURLINGTON CAMDEN GLOUCESTER OCEAN SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, CAMDEN, CHERRY HILL, DEPTFORD, DOYLESTOWN, EAST BRUNSWICK, EASTON, EDISON, FLEMINGTON, FREEHOLD, GLASSBORO, JIM THORPE, MEDIA, MOORESTOWN, MORRISTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NEW BRUNSWICK, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PENNSVILLE, PERTH AMBOY, PHILADELPHIA, READING, SAYREVILLE, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TOMS RIVER, TRENTON, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey... Southwestern Somerset County in northern New Jersey... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... South central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 340 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmaus to near Green Lane to Trappe, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Trenton, Bethlehem, Ewing, Lansdale, Princeton, Emmaus, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Hellertown, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, High Bridge, Hatfield and East Greenville. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 28 and 55. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 56 and 71. Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 2, and between mile markers 7 and 25. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, and Mercer. In Pennsylvania...Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Philadelphia, Camden, West Chester, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Bensalem, Norristown, Chester, Deptford, West Deptford, Lindenwold, and Phoenixville. - This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike near exit 3. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 316 and 353. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 35. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 19 and 23. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 21 and 23. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 11 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MAY 21... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a code orange air quality alert Saturday for The Lehigh Valley/Berks County area. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us
