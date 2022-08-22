...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central
Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...
Carbon and Monroe.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across
portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Northampton, Slatington, Walnutport, Beersville, Kunkletown,
Danielsville, Rossland, Berlinsville, Saylorsburg, Coplay,
North Catasauqua, and Chapman.
- This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 65 and 66.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
