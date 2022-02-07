The Opportunity House in Reading is holding its 20th annual Souper Bowl event at the Reading Public Museum. Jim Vasil will have the story.
A fire in Spring Township left one person dead and two more injured. Details at 5:30.
Mostly cloudy with closer to seasonable temperatures. There might be a little freezing drizzle in the morning, mainly south and east, followed by some showers during the afternoon, again mainly south and east..
Mostly cloudy. There might be a little freezing rain or rain early to the east.
Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 4:12 pm
The Opportunity House in Reading is holding its 20th annual Souper Bowl event at the Reading Public Museum. Jim Vasil will have the story.
A fire in Spring Township left one person dead and two more injured. Details at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.