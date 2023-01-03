Two new state lawmakers representing Berks County have been sworn in. Tom Rader will have more.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns this Saturday. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Two new state lawmakers representing Berks County have been sworn in. Tom Rader will have more.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show returns this Saturday. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.