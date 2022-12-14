...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow,
sleet, and freezing rain by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures
will warm above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a
change to plain rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&