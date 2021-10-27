Three state lawmakers rallied against a pipeline in the wake of criminal charges being filed against the company behind the work. The lawmakers were joined by people who say work on the Mariner East pipeline is impacting their water. The pipeline goes through Berks and other counties in southern Pennsylvania. Jim Vasil has the latest developments.
And tolls are generating a lot of buzz in Berks this week. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and a local mayor are sounding off about a proposal to add tolls to a bridge on I-78. At the same time, a state lawmaker from Reading is proposing legislation to bring back tollbooth jobs on the PA Turnpike. Tom Rader has that story at 5:30.