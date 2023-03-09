...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches,
with the highest amounts across the higher elevations in the
northern portions of each county.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In
Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&