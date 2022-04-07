...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Gloucester,
Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington,
Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings
may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers with embedded thunderstorms will
move through the area through this evening bringing a general
1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall. However within any
thunderstorms amounts could be higher bringing the potential
for Flash Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
