The Reading Area Water Authority says conservation efforts have been successful. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
The Reading Royals are moving on to the North Division Championship. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
The Reading Area Water Authority says conservation efforts have been successful. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
The Reading Royals are moving on to the North Division Championship. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.