A national shortage of school bus drivers is starting to impact school districts in Berks County. The Reading School District is announcing changes to its bus routes that will take effect next week. Caitlin Rearden is taking a closer look at the driver shortage.
And thieves are fishing for personal information in mailboxes in Berks, Schuylkill, and several other counties. State police say the people behind the scheme may be driving a white Infiniti G37 sedan. Jack Reinhard will have much more on the thefts and what to do if you think you're a victim. That's at 5:30.