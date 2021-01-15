A 10-year-old girl was abducted while attending a sporting event at Conrad Weiser Middle School. Police say a person forced the girl into a car and took off. They say the girl escaped when she jumped of the car while it was stopped at a red light. Police are searching for the abductor. We'll have the latest at 5:30.
 
Plus - President-elect Biden's dog Major will be 'indogurated' this weekend. We'll tell you why the ceremony is generating a lot of buzz at local animal shelters.
