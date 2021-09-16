A memorial is expected this afternoon for a 16-year old who died days after being shot in Reading. 69 News first told you about the shooting on Monday. It happened in the 1000 block of Spring Street. The recent violence has city police increasing patrols in the area. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden tagged along with Reading's Community Engagement Officer during his patrol. More on that at 5:30.
