Police say thieves took thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from the Ulta in Broadcasting Square last month. We're learning about the heist days after state police released information about a similar theft at an Ulta in Lehigh County. Police say it's not clear if the two are related. Ellen Kolodziej will have the latest.

And we don't need an umpire to tell us FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading is "safe!" The state is chipping in $7.5 million to help the ballpark make some MLB-required upgrades to keep the Fightin Phils in the city. The upgrades include a new building near right-center field. Caitlin Rearden will have those details at 5:30.

 
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.