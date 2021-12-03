Police say thieves took thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from the Ulta in Broadcasting Square last month. We're learning about the heist days after state police released information about a similar theft at an Ulta in Lehigh County. Police say it's not clear if the two are related. Ellen Kolodziej will have the latest.
And we don't need an umpire to tell us FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading is "safe!" The state is chipping in $7.5 million to help the ballpark make some MLB-required upgrades to keep the Fightin Phils in the city. The upgrades include a new building near right-center field. Caitlin Rearden will have those details at 5:30.