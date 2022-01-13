It could take longer to get COVID-19 test results if you visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health's testing site off Route 183 in Bern Township. Officials said Thursday that it might now take four days to get results, rather than three, because of the demand they're seeing at the site. Caitlin Rearden will have more.

And, breathing new life into the Dryville Hotel. The historic building in Rockland Township has a fresh new look as Liberty at Dryville opens its doors. Tom Rader will take us inside at 5:30.

