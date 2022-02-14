A judge in West Reading cleared his Valentine's Day to perform marriage ceremonies on the holiday. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
A new ice cream parlor is bringing a taste of Penn State to Reading. We've got the scoop at 5:30.
A judge in West Reading cleared his Valentine's Day to perform marriage ceremonies on the holiday. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
A new ice cream parlor is bringing a taste of Penn State to Reading. We've got the scoop at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.