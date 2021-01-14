Washington returns to a semblance of normalcy today but with a heavy police presence surrounding the capitol.  Overnight, Congress certified the electoral college votes declaring Joe Biden the next President.  Shortly thereafter, President Trump put out a message that there will be an orderly transition of power on January 20.   Our 69News reporters are there now and will show you first-hand the mess left behind – live on 69News at Five.

Also at 5, a look at a new drug being tested on Alzheimer’s patients.  It’s showing promising results.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.