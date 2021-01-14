A Reading firefighter who died fighting a Christmas Eve fire was laid to rest today.   Firefighters erected a ladder arch over Penn Street as fire trucks from departments throughout Berks County passed beneath.   John Dries, 44, fell through the floor of a burning home at 33 S. Diehl Street on Christmas Eve.  We’ll show you the emotional procession and heartfelt condolences tonight at 5:30

Also, Berks County Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan’s vocal and pointed reaction to yesterday’s mayhem at the capitol.

