Lafayette College moves all fall classes online, cuts tuition by 10%

Lafayette College has changed its plan for the fall semester. The school will now move all fall courses online and the majority of students will study from home, Lafayette President Alison Byerly announced in a memo Wednesday.

Tow truck driver on roadside assistance call fatally struck by vehicle on I-78

A tow truck operator died after being hit by a car on the side of Interstate 78 in northern Berks County. A driver lost control of the car after rear-ending another vehicle in the westbound lanes of 78 between the Bethel and Grimes exits around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.

Son of Bern Township vet, homicide victim reflects on father's life

It's how he would most want to be remembered. "He was opening up about some of these things later in life, that he was very proud, that were important parts of his life," Mike Fink said about his father, Dennis Fink.

