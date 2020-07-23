Pa. state trooper injured after stopping to help disabled vehicle on I-78
A Pennsylvania state trooper was injured after stopping to help a disabled vehicle on I-78 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. on the eastbound lanes near the Fogelsville, Lehigh County exit. The trooper stopped to help the driver of the disabled truck, and as he was checking another vehicle going east struck the back of the trooper's vehicle, said Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Several arrested, sought in 3-county drug investigation
Several people are behind bars as part of an investigation of an alleged drug trafficking organization that spanned three counties. "People are dying every day from overdosing on some of the substances that were confiscated in this investigation," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Carbon County man dies after cigarette ignites oxygen machine, causing fire
State police say a fatal fire in Carbon County was caused by a man smoking a cigarette while using an oxygen tank. Firefighters found Lewis Flexer, 75, dead on the back porch of his home on Oak Street in Parryville after they put out a fire in the home, police said.