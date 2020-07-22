Lafayette College moves all fall classes online, cuts tuition by 10%

Lafayette College has changed its plan for the fall semester. The school will now move all fall courses online and the majority of students will study from home, Lafayette President Alison Byerly announced in a memo Wednesday.

Son of Bern Township vet, homicide victim reflects on father's life

It's how he would most want to be remembered. "He was opening up about some of these things later in life, that he was very proud, that were important parts of his life," Mike Fink said about his father, Dennis Fink.

Pa. Turnpike tolls set to go up again next year

Starting next year it's going to cost you more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Turnpike Commission approved a 6-percent rate increase.

