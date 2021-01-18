Easton's mayor is calling for more gun control in the wake of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is asking lawmakers to officially ban guns from local government buildings like City Hall, expanding on a law that prohibits guns in federal and state government buildings. Details, tonight in a live report at 5.
Also at 5, get an exclusive look at a new public marketplace opening soon in Bethlehem's South Side.
From: Danielle DuGuay
Sent: Monday, January 18, 2021 1:59 PM
To: blox999@outlook.com <blox999@outlook.com>
Cc: Brad Rinehart <bradr@wfmz.com>
Subject: 69 News at Five
Easton's mayor is calling for more gun control in the wake of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. He is asking lawmakers to officially ban guns from local government buildings like City Hall, expanding on a law that prohibits guns in federal and state government buildings. Details, tonight in a live report at 5.
Also at 5, get an exclusive look at a new public marketplace opening soon in Bethlehem's South Side.