HARRISBURG, Pa. - The new COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK has made its way to Pennsylvania.  Someone in Dauphin County, which is near Harrisburg, tested positive for the variant, the first confirmed case in Pennsylvania, said the state Department of Health in a news release Thursday.

