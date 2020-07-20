69News at 5pm: Ribbon cut on rebuilt Tatamy bridge, but it is not ready to open
Officials cut the ribbon on a highly anticipated bridge project in Northampton County Monday morning. A crowd of people came out to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony, but their excitement was soon dampened a bit as they found out the bridge still isn't ready to open just yet.
Tonight at 5:30pm: Berks coroner IDs man, 76, as victim of homicide in Bern
The Berks County coroner has solved one of the mysteries surrounding the discovery of a man's body in Bern Township last week. The coroner on Monday identified the homicide victim as Dennis E. Fink, 76, who lived on Tully Lane in the Greenfields section of the township.
69News at 6pm: 'Men's rights' lawyer eyed in shooting of NJ judge's family
A self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer found dead in the Catskills of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound is being investigated as the possible gunman in the shooting of a federal judge's family in New Jersey, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.