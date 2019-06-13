Western New Jersey

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:55 PM EDT

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Officials are offering a $1,000 reward in relation to an armed robbery in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Police were sent around 7 p.m. Tuesday to Triton Gas Station at the intersection of Route 31 and Bartles Corner Road in Raritan Township for the report of a robbery.

Officers learned an unknown male went up to the gas station attendant and displayed a knife. While holding the knife on the attendant, the suspect reached into the attendant's pocket and stole cash.

The suspect fled on foot.

Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County has offered a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information may contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129 or the
Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889."

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at
www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. All tips are
anonymous and kept confidential. Or call NJSP Perryville Station at (908) 730-7042.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

08:35 PM

  • E 6 mph
  • 17°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
Warren County

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey
Associated Press

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey

Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday

Tornado confirmed to have formed in Sussex County, NJ Tuesday

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Sussex County, New Jersey

NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado in northern New Jersey

NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado in northern New Jersey

Man allegedly drives drunk to police headquarters to pick up woman charged with DWI
Thinkstock

Man allegedly drives drunk to police headquarters to pick up woman charged with DWI

Man who died in NJ I-78 crash identified
Rich Maxwell

Man who died in NJ I-78 crash identified

3 charged after police say they assaulted man on the street in Phillipsburg

3 charged after police say they assaulted man on the street in Phillipsburg

Fire tears through home in Hackettstown
Image Id: 197603

Fire tears through home in Hackettstown

Police seek man seen entering vehicles at Hackettstown auto repair shop

Police seek man seen entering vehicles at Hackettstown auto repair shop

Phillipsburg union member speaks out at town council meeting
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg union member speaks out at town council meeting

Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed in Phillipsburg
Rich Maxwell

Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed in Phillipsburg

2 Phillipsburg residents sentenced on sex charges
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

2 Phillipsburg residents sentenced on sex charges

Phillipsburg man accused of sex crimes targeting children

Phillipsburg man accused of sex crimes targeting children

1 killed after car drives under back of tractor-trailer on I-78 in NJ
Rich Maxwell

1 killed after car drives under back of tractor-trailer on I-78 in NJ

NJ man pleads guilty in sex assault of minor
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

NJ man pleads guilty in sex assault of minor