$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
RARITAN TWP., Pa. - Officials are offering a $1,000 reward in relation to an armed robbery in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
Police were sent around 7 p.m. Tuesday to Triton Gas Station at the intersection of Route 31 and Bartles Corner Road in Raritan Township for the report of a robbery.
Officers learned an unknown male went up to the gas station attendant and displayed a knife. While holding the knife on the attendant, the suspect reached into the attendant's pocket and stole cash.
The suspect fled on foot.
Crime Stoppers of Hunterdon County has offered a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information may contact the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129 or the
Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889."
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at
www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. All tips are
anonymous and kept confidential. Or call NJSP Perryville Station at (908) 730-7042.
Police were sent around 7 p.m. to Triton Gas Station at the intersection of Route 31 and Bartles Corner Road in Raritan Township for the report of a robbery.
