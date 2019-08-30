$500 reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted on drug charges
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Hunterdon County Prosecutor is asking for the public's help in its search for a man wanted on drug charges.
Kirt Brooks, 56, is charged with drug offenses, and authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.
Brooks has brown eyes, black hair, is 5-foot-10 and weighs 250 pounds.
People with information as to his whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Bryan Hanley, Detective John Mulligan, Det. Frank Modaffare, or Det. Lamont Garnes of the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or your local police department.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com, or through the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.
