16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A teen was taken into custody Wednesday after pushing a police officer, Hackettstown, New Jersey Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.

Police were told about a missing 16-year-old male juvenile from Independence Township who was possibly heading towards the Hackettstown area around 3:50 p.m.

A responding officer saw the teen near the Hackettstown, Independence Township border. The teen then jumped a creek and ran behind homes on Hamilton Drive.

The teen pushed the officer after the officer caught up with him. The teen was then taken into custody.

The teen was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction. The teen was released to an adult pending a court appearance.