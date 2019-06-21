16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A teen was taken into custody Wednesday after pushing a police officer, Hackettstown, New Jersey Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.
Police were told about a missing 16-year-old male juvenile from Independence Township who was possibly heading towards the Hackettstown area around 3:50 p.m.
A responding officer saw the teen near the Hackettstown, Independence Township border. The teen then jumped a creek and ran behind homes on Hamilton Drive.
The teen pushed the officer after the officer caught up with him. The teen was then taken into custody.
The teen was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction. The teen was released to an adult pending a court appearance.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer
Police were told about a missing 16-year-old male juvenile from Independence Township who was possibly heading towards the Hackettstown area around 3:50 p.m.Read More »
- Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station
- Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges
- 2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station
- Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
- NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides
- Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says
Latest From The Newsroom
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Driver in deadly DUI crash that killed boyfriend sentenced
- Large fire, explosions reported at refinery in Philadelphia
- Updated State representatives weigh in on AR-15's being used in Allentown nightclub shooting
- Updated 1969 acoustic guitar sells for over $1m, setting world auction record
- 16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer
- Man dies after suffering medical event before crash
- Funeral procession held for Perkasie police chief
- Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station