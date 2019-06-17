Western New Jersey

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 04:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 06:44 PM EDT

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - Two people have been charged after over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected were found on a property in New Jersey.

Martin Strozeski, 66, and Marcia Knoster, 70, were charged with one count of third-degree failing to provide necessary care to 22 dogs, thereby resulting in their death.

The two, both of Stockton, were also charged with failing to provide necessary care for 188 dogs, resulting in injuries.

 A search of a home and other buildings on a property in Kingwood Township, N.J.uncovered over 170 dogs believed to have been neglected.

An additional 30 dogs were surrendered by the homeowners, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The search was the result of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation by the prosecutor's office and the New Jersey State Police.

The dogs were removed by St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center and the Monmouth County SPCA.

