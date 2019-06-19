2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station
Two men were arrested Tuesday, June 11 in connection with an armed robbery at a New Jersey gas station in November 2018.
State police arrested Brian Johnson, 42, and Brett Johnson, 28, both of Phillipsburg. They were charged with first-degree armed robbery.
Police said a masked suspect went into the Citgo Gas Station on Route 173, brandished a silver revolver, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect reportedly left the store on foot after the cashier gave him the money.
Police say they established evidence during a five-month investigation linking Brian and Brett to the robbery. Police say Brett was the suspect who entered the gas station, while Brian allegedly drove the getaway car.
Both men are being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.
