Western New Jersey

2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 03:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 03:24 PM EDT

Two men were arrested Tuesday, June 11 in connection with an armed robbery at a New Jersey gas station in November 2018.

State police arrested Brian Johnson, 42, and Brett Johnson, 28, both of Phillipsburg. They were charged with first-degree armed robbery.

Police said a masked suspect went into the Citgo Gas Station on Route 173, brandished a silver revolver, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect reportedly left the store on foot after the cashier gave him the money.

Police say they established evidence during a five-month investigation linking Brian and Brett to the robbery. Police say Brett was the suspect who entered the gas station, while Brian allegedly drove the getaway car.

Both men are being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

11:40 PM

  • ENE 7 mph
  • 21°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Albert Castro | 69 News

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
MGN

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
MGN

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
69 News

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Council threatens suspending new ordinances until police are relocated

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour
Dominic Serrao

Spelling Bee 'octochamp' returns home after victory tour

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary
69 News

Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township
Thinkstock

Police investigating after semi-tractor trailer, SUV collide in Raritan Township

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns
Warren County

Warren County, N.J. to close Route 659 in Hardwick Township due to flooding concerns

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters go to polls in New Jersey primary

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

Voters to decide whether Phillipsburg mayor gets shot at another term

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Phillipsburg police chief frustrated with slow progress in relocating police department

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey
Associated Press

Juvenile justice and modern drugs discussed in New Jersey