5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Five people, including a baby and a child, were flown to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
A vehicle lost control and rolled around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound side in Clinton Township.
State police say all five people in the car had serious injuries, and two were ejected.
