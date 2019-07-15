Western New Jersey

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:15 AM EDT

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Five people, including a baby and a child, were flown to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

A vehicle lost control and rolled around 7:15 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound side in Clinton Township.

State police say all five people in the car had serious injuries, and two were ejected.

