78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Saturday in New Jersey, the Warren County Fire Academy celebrated commencement for its 85th year.

Among the graduates, a firefighter who has been alive for almost all of those 85 years.

78-year-old Robert Halberstadt of the Blairstown Hose Company is one of the grads of the Firefighter One Course.

The program involves more than 200 hours of training.

Halberstadt is the oldest firefighter to go through the course in Warren County.. He is also believed to the most senior graduate ever in the State of New Jersey.