78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Saturday in New Jersey, the Warren County Fire Academy celebrated commencement for its 85th year.
Among the graduates, a firefighter who has been alive for almost all of those 85 years.
78-year-old Robert Halberstadt of the Blairstown Hose Company is one of the grads of the Firefighter One Course.
The program involves more than 200 hours of training.
Halberstadt is the oldest firefighter to go through the course in Warren County.. He is also believed to the most senior graduate ever in the State of New Jersey.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy
Saturday in New Jersey, the Warren County Fire Academy celebrated commencement for its 85th year. Among the graduates, a firefighter who has been alive for almost all of those 85 years.Read More »
- Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey
- 16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer
- Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station
- Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges
- 2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station
- Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring
- Updated Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash
- Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey
- Man charged in arson of Monroe mobile home
- 78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy
- Summer fun at the Emmaus pool
- Bulldogs took over Allentown Fairgrounds
- Muhlenberg Police need help in identifying person of interest in theft
- 'Very small' fire still burning at Philadelphia refinery
- Budget pressure, policy agendas collide ahead of deadline