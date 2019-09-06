After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals
It's a virus that's taken the lives of ten horses in New Jersey so far this year, but veterinarians say there is a way to protect your animals from contracting Eastern equine encephalitis, or Triple E.
Dr. Mary Beth Hamorski of Califon Animal Hospital in Hunterdon County says several drug companies offer a vaccine that, if given in early spring, can offer year-round protection. She says some offer a guarantee- if you're animal is vaccinated and gets sick, the company will pay for it.
Hamorski says there are also combination vaccines that protect against eastern and western encephalitis, tetanus, and West Nile virus.
"That way we're not sticking a horse multiple times. Even though they are big animals they can be sensitive, just like people," she said.
Hamorski says she hasn't seen a case of Triple-E at her practice yet this year but says clients are concerned, and she gets frequent calls to double check vaccinations are up-to-date.
"There are some areas where there may be hot spots that some vets are vaccinating twice a year."
Hamorski says she also recommends horse owners check the areas around their barns for standing water, which can attract mosquitoes that carry the virus.
