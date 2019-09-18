Western New Jersey

Amber alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in New Jersey

An Amber Alert has been issued for a New Jersey girl who police now believe was taken against her will.

5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen Monday evening at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County.

She was wearing a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants and white sandals.

She may have been taken by a man in a red van with tinted windows. He's possibly Hispanic, about 5-foot-6.

He was wearing orange sneakers, red pants, and a black shirt. 

