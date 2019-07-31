Western New Jersey

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT

Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An anonymous donation may finally help solve Phillipsburg's police department problems.

The department has been working in the moldy municipal building for several years as the town struggled to find the money for renovations.

Council President Bobby Fulper says the donor came forward in December 2018 after bids to renovate the old armory on Heckman Street came in a million dollars over budget.

"The armory was purchased with the intent by council for redevelopment or to become a community center. This is what they wanted to do, they wanted to ear-mark the donation for a community center," Fulper said.

Fulper says the council is bonding $1.4 million to retrofit part of the armory for the police department's temporary administrative offices.

When the mold is cleaned up and the police relocate back to the municipal building, the armory will become a community center.

Once the donation is received, Phillipsburg can use the money to pay back the bond.

"We are only retrofitting the administrative portion, which is all generic office space. Technically there is nothing specific to it that would be a police station," Fulper said.

He says technically the town couldn't accept a donation ear-marked for a community center and directly apply it to the police department.

Mayor Steve Ellis called the news of the anonymous donation surprising but says he's happy for the progress.

"If that's what it takes to get the job done, I'm all for it," he said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

10:32 PM

  • 0 mph
  • 21°
  • 93%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
iStock/junial

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing
Lowlova via Wikimedia Commons

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide

Childhood friends start business allowing customers to buy car online, have it delivered

Childhood friends start business allowing customers to buy car online, have it delivered

Phillipsburg officials consider sites to relocate police department

Phillipsburg officials consider sites to relocate police department

Phillipsburg Town Council, mayor discuss police relocation
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council, mayor discuss police relocation

First human case of West Nile virus recorded in Hunterdon County

First human case of West Nile virus recorded in Hunterdon County

NJ governor signs bill expanding medical marijuana program

NJ governor signs bill expanding medical marijuana program

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island