Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - An anonymous donation may finally help solve Phillipsburg's police department problems.
The department has been working in the moldy municipal building for several years as the town struggled to find the money for renovations.
Council President Bobby Fulper says the donor came forward in December 2018 after bids to renovate the old armory on Heckman Street came in a million dollars over budget.
"The armory was purchased with the intent by council for redevelopment or to become a community center. This is what they wanted to do, they wanted to ear-mark the donation for a community center," Fulper said.
Fulper says the council is bonding $1.4 million to retrofit part of the armory for the police department's temporary administrative offices.
When the mold is cleaned up and the police relocate back to the municipal building, the armory will become a community center.
Once the donation is received, Phillipsburg can use the money to pay back the bond.
"We are only retrofitting the administrative portion, which is all generic office space. Technically there is nothing specific to it that would be a police station," Fulper said.
He says technically the town couldn't accept a donation ear-marked for a community center and directly apply it to the police department.
Mayor Steve Ellis called the news of the anonymous donation surprising but says he's happy for the progress.
"If that's what it takes to get the job done, I'm all for it," he said.
