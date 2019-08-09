Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a man charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's office said.

Moises Garcia-Hernandez, 20, has brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet by 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds, the DA's office said.

An active warrant is out for his arrest. Hernandez's last known address was in Flemington, New Jersey.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or your local police department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.