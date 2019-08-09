Western New Jersey

Authorities looking for NJ man wanted on aggravated assault charges

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 02:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 02:22 PM EDT

FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a man charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's office said.

Moises Garcia-Hernandez, 20,  has brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet by 8 inches and weighs 140 pounds, the DA's office said.

An active warrant is out for his arrest. Hernandez's last known address was in Flemington, New Jersey.

Police are asking anybody with information to contact the Joint Hunterdon County Fugitive Task Force at 908-788-1129 or your local police department.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at www.CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. All tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

11:26 PM

  • WNW 5 mph
  • 22°
  • 63%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Hot air balloon festival comes to New Jersey

Hot air balloon festival comes to New Jersey

Florida man pleads guilty to sexual assault charge in New Jersey
MGN

Florida man pleads guilty to sexual assault charge in New Jersey

Potential immigration resolution, Jaindl proposal dominate Warren freeholders meeting
69 News

Potential immigration resolution, Jaindl proposal dominate Warren freeholders meeting

Murphy touts tripling patient count in medical pot program

Murphy touts tripling patient count in medical pot program

Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court

Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

NJ man accused of sexually assaulting minors

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday
69 News

7-Eleven giving away free small slurpees Thursday

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
iStock/junial

NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

NJ enacts legislation aimed at helping 9/11 first responders

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing
Lowlova via Wikimedia Commons

Public gets turn to talk tax credits at next hearing

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

July 4 keeps animal shelters busy

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide

Death of NY man in NJ after 2-state pursuit ruled suicide