Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School
Western NJ News
This weekend, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies simulated a mass shooting at Phillipsburg High School. They say the goal was to know what to do should a situation ever arise while hoping it never does.Read More »
