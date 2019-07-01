Western New Jersey

Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School

By:

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 10:53 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:53 PM EDT

Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School

LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - This weekend, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies simulated a mass shooting at Phillipsburg High School. They say the goal was to know what to do should a situation ever arise while hoping it never does.
 
300 volunteers and first responders came together to practice their response.
 
"It's a necessary evil in the world we're in today," said New Jersey State Police Sergeant Michael Lamonaco.
 
The five-hour exercise was coordinated through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
 
"We had go over 911 that there was a shooter at the Phillipsburg High School. There was information that was conveyed that there was casualties in the cafeteria and we went from there," said Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Michael McDonald. "We had officers respond. We had contact teams go in. We had people identify, number one, that the shooter was down."
 
McDonald says the test had the shooter commiting suicide because authorities didn't want it to be an active shooter with live ammunition.
 
"We wanted to focus on the rescue taskforce and getting the people out," he said.
 
"They would triage them. They would take them out and ultimately put them in ambulances and have them taken into hospitals either by ambulance or by medivac," said Lamonaco.
 
Supervisors tracked first responder's every step through video feeds in the high school's auditorium. They say they learned multiple lessons.
 
"You cannot obviously simulate a real-life situation and God forbid something like that happened. You just want your community to know that you are as prepared as possible to deal with that situation. You don't want to have to," said McDonald.
 
It used to be when a mass shooting happens it was impossible to forget. Now they happen so often it's hard to remember them all. Authorities in New Jersey want to make sure if it happens in their state they are ready to respond.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

05:49 AM

  • NNW 8 mph
  • 17°
  • 72%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child
iStock/junial

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
Hunterdon County

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen
Hackettstown Police Department

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Albert Castro | 69 News

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
MGN

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
MGN

Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Heating oil spills in Warren County

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully
69 News

Standoff in Phillipsburg ends peacefully

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade

Dairy farmers sit down with lawmakers over issues such as low prices, international trade