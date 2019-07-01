Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School

LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - This weekend, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies simulated a mass shooting at Phillipsburg High School. They say the goal was to know what to do should a situation ever arise while hoping it never does.

300 volunteers and first responders came together to practice their response.

"It's a necessary evil in the world we're in today," said New Jersey State Police Sergeant Michael Lamonaco.

The five-hour exercise was coordinated through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

"We had go over 911 that there was a shooter at the Phillipsburg High School. There was information that was conveyed that there was casualties in the cafeteria and we went from there," said Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Michael McDonald. "We had officers respond. We had contact teams go in. We had people identify, number one, that the shooter was down."

McDonald says the test had the shooter commiting suicide because authorities didn't want it to be an active shooter with live ammunition.

"We wanted to focus on the rescue taskforce and getting the people out," he said.

"They would triage them. They would take them out and ultimately put them in ambulances and have them taken into hospitals either by ambulance or by medivac," said Lamonaco.

Supervisors tracked first responder's every step through video feeds in the high school's auditorium. They say they learned multiple lessons.

"You cannot obviously simulate a real-life situation and God forbid something like that happened. You just want your community to know that you are as prepared as possible to deal with that situation. You don't want to have to," said McDonald.

It used to be when a mass shooting happens it was impossible to forget. Now they happen so often it's hard to remember them all. Authorities in New Jersey want to make sure if it happens in their state they are ready to respond.



