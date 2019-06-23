Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey
BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey on Sunday.
At 6:42 a.m., the Blairstown Hose Company was dispatched to East Crisman Road. Upon arrival the company found a fully involved barn fire.
Units from Blairstown Ambulance Corp, Hope, Knowlton, Allamuchy, Mountain Lake, Green and Fredon fire departments also responded.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshall. All units were reported clear by 8:30 a.m.
