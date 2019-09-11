Western New Jersey

Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - It's been 18 years since September 11, 2001, and this is the first year students born after that infamous day are attending college.

At Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, students say they want their classmates to remember 9/11 as more than just a tragic event read about in history books.

On the campus quad, students recreated part of the 9/11 memorial in New York and pledged to do community service in honor of the victims of the terror attacks. They also wrote cards to local first responders.

"They [freshman] don't remember 9/11. They don't necessarily understand what it means. This is a great way to pass that tradition along to them," said organizer Rachel Danitz. "This is the first year we are making it a large event…it is different. Definitely when you are talking to someone who didn't experience it. You have of kind of impart that impact to them."

Kenny Long, a junior, says although September 11 isn't a memory for him he does think fellow teens and 20-somethings understand what the day means.

"It is easy to look up a video online and understand how detrimental it was to our nation and how we move forward past it," he said.

Centenary students will also commemorate the day by volunteering, spreading out across New Jersey on the National Day of Service, Friday September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

