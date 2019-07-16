Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down
MILFORD, N.J. - The owner of Delaware River Tubing in Hunterdon County says the state of New Jersey is trying to shut him down.
Greg Crance, who has operated the Milford-based business for nearly two decades, says the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is trying to force him to cease operations.
"I kissed their a** for six years," Crance said. " I told them the truth. Bullies don't like to be told the truth, especially when it's about them and it's bad news."
The state chose not to renew its concession agreement with the company. Without the agreement, Delaware River Tubing will no longer be able to operate on state park property.
Crance claims the state is harassing him and has dubbed the situation "River Gate."
In letters sent to Crance and shared with 69 News, the NJ DEP says among other issues, Crance owes them more than $40,000.
In a statement, the DEP wrote "Delaware River Tubing's Concession Agreement provided for an initial term in 2013 and, at DEP's discretion, six seasonal renewals. The parties were unable to reach agreement on the 2019 renewal and payment of outstanding fees by DRT from previous seasons."
Crance denies any wrongdoing and says he has paid all required fees.
"That's just factually untrue. Just because they say it and have a letter doesn't make it true."
He said the state has made it increasingly difficult for him to operate his business and tickets him nearly every day. Crance says he should have put in access to the river as part of the public right of way.
He says he plans to remain open for the remainder of the season and is prepared to take legal action if need be.
-
