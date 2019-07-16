Western New Jersey

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down

MILFORD, N.J. - The owner of Delaware River Tubing in Hunterdon County says the state of New Jersey is trying to shut him down.

Greg Crance, who has operated the Milford-based business for nearly two decades, says the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is trying to force him to cease operations.

"I kissed their a** for six years," Crance said. " I told them the truth. Bullies don't like to be told the truth, especially when it's about them and it's bad news."

The state chose not to renew its concession agreement with the company. Without the agreement, Delaware River Tubing will no longer be able to operate on state park property.

Crance claims the state is harassing him and has dubbed the situation "River Gate."

In letters sent to Crance and shared with 69 News, the NJ DEP says among other issues, Crance owes them more than $40,000.

In a statement, the DEP wrote "Delaware River Tubing's Concession Agreement provided for an initial term in 2013 and, at DEP's discretion, six seasonal renewals. The parties were unable to reach agreement on the 2019 renewal and payment of outstanding fees by DRT from previous seasons."

Crance denies any wrongdoing and says he has paid all required fees.

"That's just factually untrue. Just because they say it and have a letter doesn't make it true."

He said the state has made it increasingly difficult for him to operate his business and tickets him nearly every day. Crance says he should have put in access to the river as part of the public right of way.

He says he plans to remain open for the remainder of the season and is prepared to take legal action if need be.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

08:11 PM

  • 5 mph
  • 31°
  • 51%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island

Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong

Harmful algae bloom growing in the water of Lake Hopatcong

Warren County Prosecutor declines to file charges against Phillipsburg mayor
69 News

Warren County Prosecutor declines to file charges against Phillipsburg mayor

Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed

Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed

Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School

Authorities simulate mass shooting response at Phillipsburg High School

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent
Lowlova via Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs $38.7 billion budget, boosting spending about 3 percent

Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation

Young brother and sister in Phillipsburg raising money for Brain Aneurysm Foundation

Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County
Rich Maxwell

Motorcycle, bear collide on highway in Warren County

Efforts to reopen flood-prone section of Route 659 in Hardwick Township making progress
Warren County

Efforts to reopen flood-prone section of Route 659 in Hardwick Township making progress

Some speak out against ban on military sashes from N.J. high school graduation

Some speak out against ban on military sashes from N.J. high school graduation

78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy

78-year-old firefighter graduates from Warren County Fire Academy

Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey
Photo courtesy of Bob Halberstadt

Barn fire in Blairstown, New Jersey

16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer

16-year-old arrested after pushing NJ police officer

Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station

Man charged in armed robbery at NJ gas station

Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges
iStock/junial

Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges

2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station
69 News

2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor