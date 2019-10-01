Dept. of Health reports first death associated with vaping in NJ
The death of a New Jersey woman is associated with vaping, the state Department of Health said Tuesday.
The death of the woman from northern New Jersey was reported to the department in August.
The number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14, including two probable cases.The woman's death was one of the probable cases.
In addition, 32 reports of severe lung illness are under investigation.
The cases involve people ranging in age from 15 to 51.The majority of the cases involve males.
"The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping," said Department of Health Acting Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who chairs the Governor's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
Despite calls to postpone its vote and reconsider the direction it might take, Phillipsburg Town Council approved an ordinance Tuesday to regulate, control and stabilize rents, and create a body to mediate relationships between tenants and landlords.Read More »
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Dept. of Health reports first death associated with vaping in NJ
- NJ man injured after being attacked by cow
- Correctional facility officer accused of tampering with a witness during investigation
- Gold's Gym in Phillipsburg Mall closing its doors
- NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
Latest From The Newsroom
- Authorities stop drug ring with ties to Montgomery County, China
- Private security at Pagoda on hold pending OK of city budget
- Mack Trucks, union employees continue to negotiate contract
- LA Fitness hit with rash of locker room break-ins in Lehigh Valley
- Gold's Gym the latest tenant to leave Phillipsburg Mall
- Berks-based brewer weighs in on Pa.'s new tax on craft beer
- Woman dies after SUV hits retaining wall in Bucks
- Veterans group raising money for winter boots, dental care
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council approves rent control ordinance
- Bethlehem City Council narrowly denies zoning amendment, nixing apartment plan