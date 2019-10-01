Dept. of Health reports first death associated with vaping in NJ

Getty Images

The death of a New Jersey woman is associated with vaping, the state Department of Health said Tuesday.

The death of the woman from northern New Jersey was reported to the department in August.

The number of confirmed and probable cases of serious lung disease in the state has risen to 14, including two probable cases.The woman's death was one of the probable cases.

In addition, 32 reports of severe lung illness are under investigation.

The cases involve people ranging in age from 15 to 51.The majority of the cases involve males.

"The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping," said Department of Health Acting Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who chairs the Governor's Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.