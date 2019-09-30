Dry weather prompts NJ officials to issue restrictions on outdoor fires
TRENTON, N.J. - Recent dry weather that's predicted to continue for the next several days is good news for campers, but has prompted New Jersey fire officials to impose restrictions on outdoor fires.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued restrictions for Morris, Passaic, Hunterdon, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.
Fire danger is listed as high in those areas.
Fires on the ground are prohibited unless they're enclosed in a ring of steel, stone, brick, or concrete with a gravel or masonry base.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
The nurse was charged with official misconduct for accessing confidential records and databases to help facilitate the prohibited relationship, officials said.Read More »
- Dry weather prompts NJ officials to issue restrictions on outdoor fires
- Volunteers spruce up Phillipsburg parks
- $500 reward offered for information on theft suspect
- Port Authority of NY and NJ approves fare hikes
- Microbes in New Jersey's soil could be key to combating PFAS chemicals
- Man dies after crash involving car, tractor-trailer
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting
- Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
- Church devastated by fire that may have been sparked by lightning
- Updated Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election
- Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
- NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
- Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
- How to stand up for yourself and just say no
- Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
- Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman