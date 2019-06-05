Ellis wins Phillipsburg Democratic mayoral primary
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Mayor Stephen Ellis won a contested Democratic mayoral primary in Phillipsburg on Tuesday.
After trailing Phillipsburg Town Councilman Mark Lutz early in the evening, Ellis now has a comfortable lead with more than 98% of the votes counted. Ellis secured nearly 60% of those votes.
Ellis will now face off against Republican Todd Tersigni in the general election.
-
