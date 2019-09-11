Expert: Those exposed during 9/11 cleanup more likely to develop cancers, respiratory diseases
Thousands lost their lives on September 11, 2001.
Thousands of others risked their own health to help. We're now learning how much they risked.
"Those dust exposures not only happened day of, but re-suspended during cleanup. We know there were over 100 different potentially cancer-causing agents in those exposures," said Dr. Judith Graber, a professor at Rutgers University's School of Public Health.
She spent two and a half years researching health risks tied to emergency responders and cleanup crews in the 9/11 aftermath that carried on for nine months.
She found that those exposed to ground zero were more likely to develop head and neck cancers and respiratory diseases than the general population. As much as 70% more likely.
"We see now an increase we didn't see before, that has to do with the long time it takes for these cancers to develop, and sadly we do expect more to develop over time," Graber said.
She says other studies turned up similar findings. Graber hopes that information will inspire research into preventative measures.
Graber says another big takeaway of her research and others like it is the importance of medical monitoring after traumatic events such as 9/11, in part so that people affected can get medical care
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Hunterdon County remembers 16 residents killed on 9/11
Dozens joined local officials, veterans, police officers and firefighters on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse in Flemington.Read More »
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Federal appeals court: PennEast Pipeline can't use eminent domain to seize NJ properties
- Authority greenlights funding for fence aimed at mitigating potential rockslides near I-80
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals
- NJ police catch man suspected in attempted kidnapping, assault
- Warren County home heavily damaged in fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem firefighters and police hold annual 9/11 remembrance softball game
- New restaurant serving arepas in Allentown is booming, sometimes needs to close its doors early
- Berks remembers 9/11 terror attacks with reflection, action
- Berks police solving more crimes thanks to social media tips
- SBA reminds July flood victims in Berks of available help
- Centenary University students in NJ pledge to do community service in honor of 9/11 victims
- Updated Lehigh County Commissioners look to increase fund for homeless veterans
- Public workers, lawmakers hold rally in support of 'Jake's Law' legislation
- Easton City Council approves proposal for engineering services for 4th Street Garage
- Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common