Family gets sense of closure after domestic terrorist convicted in murder of state trooper dies

WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - On a patch of grass just off I-80 in Warren County, New Jersey sits a piece of Donna Lamonaco's heart, a five- ton marble rock memorial to her late husband New Jersey State Trooper Phillip Lamonaco.

"He left an hour early that day. Wanted to finish paperwork because he was off till after Christmas," she says of that morning.

The day was December 21, 1981. Shortly before his shift ended Lamonaco stopped a car and inside were two wanted men from a now defunct domestic terrorist group.

After getting into a fight and disarming one, the other shot the 32-year-old highly decorated officer nine times.

Donna was baking cookies with her three kids when she was told he was dead.

Nearly 40 years later she still hears about that day.

"I think when people hear it they get an image of where they were that day. And then overall the majority always give good wishes and prayers for me and family," she said.

The shooting started a massive manhunt. The suspects weren't captured until three years later.

Earlier this week the remaining survivor, 73-year-old Thomas Manning, died in a West Virginia Federal Prison.

"Just the fact that he's now not breathing on our earth, he's not living on our land. Hopefully the pleasure in knowing that he is going to rot in hell," she said of Manning's death.

Lamonaco's death led to New Jersey State Police switching from a revolver to a semiautomatic handgun and how vehicle stops are handled.

"That certainly became new protocol as well as not to get out of your car or make stops without notifying the dispatcher," said Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police.

Donna says his family and children were his heart, but he bled blue.

"He was a good old trooper. He was one of the old guard. It's that heart that bleeds a different blood," Donna said of her husband.

He was a father and officer whose legacy continues today.