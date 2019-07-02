First human case of West Nile virus recorded in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile Virus in a Hunterdon County man in his 70s.

The man began displaying symptoms of meningitis on June 21. He was hospitalized for several days and is now recovering at home.

Many people infected with WNV do not become ill and may not develop symptoms.

When symptoms do occur, they may be mild or severe. Mild symptoms include flu-like illness with fever, headache, body aches, nausea and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

Severe symptoms include high fever, neck stiffness and swelling of the brain (encephalitis) which can lead to coma, convulsions and death. Less than 1 percent of infected people will develop severe symptoms.

People over the age of 50 and people with weak immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites.

The Department of Health is launching its Fight the Bite NJ awareness campaign later this week to continue to promote awareness and provide education throughout the state on how to avoid mosquito-borne illness.

Social media and online advertisements will encourage residents to take steps to protect against mosquito bites.

The state has prepared some guidance for mosquito-proofing your yard.