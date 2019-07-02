Western New Jersey

First human case of West Nile virus recorded in Hunterdon County

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 03:15 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:17 PM EDT

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state's first human case of West Nile Virus in a Hunterdon County man in his 70s.

The man began displaying symptoms of meningitis on June 21. He was hospitalized for several days and is now recovering at home.

Many people infected with WNV do not become ill and may not develop symptoms.

When symptoms do occur, they may be mild or severe. Mild symptoms include flu-like illness with fever, headache, body aches, nausea and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back.

Severe symptoms include high fever, neck stiffness and swelling of the brain (encephalitis) which can lead to coma, convulsions and death. Less than 1 percent of infected people will develop severe symptoms.

People over the age of 50 and people with weak immune systems are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile virus. The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites.

The Department of Health is launching its Fight the Bite NJ awareness campaign later this week to continue to promote awareness and provide education throughout the state on how to avoid mosquito-borne illness.

Social media and online advertisements will encourage residents to take steps to protect against mosquito bites.

The state has prepared some guidance for mosquito-proofing your yard.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

03:31 PM

  • W 10 mph
  • 31°
  • 49%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges
iStock/junial

Hunterdon County grand jury indicts NJ man on child pornography charges

2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station
69 News

2 men arrested in connection with armed robbery at NJ gas station

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child
iStock/junial

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
Hunterdon County

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen
Hackettstown Police Department

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled