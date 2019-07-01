Western New Jersey

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

Fishermen catch a 5-foot shark off Long Beach Island

Some fishermen have a big fish tale to tell after they reeled in a big one.

A group of guys fishing off Long Beach Island caught a large shark on Saturday around 1 p.m. off the beach just past 14th Street.

Mark from Montgomery County says it took them an hour to reel it in.

It measured about 5 feet long. They took pictures with it and unhooked it before they released it back into the ocean.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Western NJ News

Trenton Hourly Forecast

07:29 PM

  • WNW 7 mph
  • 28°
  • 39%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Western NJ

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

NJ officials want to build wall near Delaware Water Gap to prevent rockslides

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Some may have been exposed to measles at Newark airport,, NJ Dept. of Health says

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor

Noted dog breeders charged after nearly 200 animals found in squalor

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Pair of dog breeders charged after 200 dogs removed from kennel

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child
iStock/junial

Hunterdon County man pleads guilty to sexual contact with child

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

2 charged in NJ animal cruelty investigation

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Hunterdon County kennel 'a hobby turned bad,' according to co-owner

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

Woman trapped in car in Warren County crash

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

New Jersey governor to appear at formerly 24-hour art festival in Trenton

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

Man charged after police say he called 911 because he was kicked out of bar

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station
Hunterdon County

$1k reward offered in relation to armed robbery at Hunterdon County gas station

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen
Hackettstown Police Department

Hackettstown police investigating after more than $1k worth of tires stolen

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County
Rich Maxwell | for 69 News

No serious injuries after train, tractor-trailer crash in Warren County

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing
Albert Castro | 69 News

Pohatcong Solar Farm project moves forward with final public hearing

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault
MGN

Belvidere N.J. man charged with child sexual assault