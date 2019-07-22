Western New Jersey

Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 06:54 PM EDT

ASBURY TWP., Pa. - A former graphite mill in New Jersey will soon become an island, accessible from both Warren and Hunterdon counties.

Thanks to grant money, The Musconetcong Watershed Association will remove the old mill that sits along The Old Main Street Bridge in Asbury Township, Warren County.

MWA President Alan Hunt says the project includes a new set of stairs and guard railings to bring the property up to code. As of right now, a narrow set of stairs and barricade make getting to the river dangerous.

Hunt says the goal is to promote recreational access to the river, a popular spot for canoers and kayakers.

"For us it was about taking an asset that was a liability currently, and making it into an asset that is useful for the community. What I like to say about this project is it's literally the bridge between two communities  and it's bringing people together."

Hunt says if all goes according to plan, the mill will be removed in five to six weeks and construction can begin.

