Former graphite mill will soon become island oasis in NJ
ASBURY TWP., Pa. - A former graphite mill in New Jersey will soon become an island, accessible from both Warren and Hunterdon counties.
Thanks to grant money, The Musconetcong Watershed Association will remove the old mill that sits along The Old Main Street Bridge in Asbury Township, Warren County.
MWA President Alan Hunt says the project includes a new set of stairs and guard railings to bring the property up to code. As of right now, a narrow set of stairs and barricade make getting to the river dangerous.
Hunt says the goal is to promote recreational access to the river, a popular spot for canoers and kayakers.
"For us it was about taking an asset that was a liability currently, and making it into an asset that is useful for the community. What I like to say about this project is it's literally the bridge between two communities and it's bringing people together."
Hunt says if all goes according to plan, the mill will be removed in five to six weeks and construction can begin.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
New Jersey jobless rate hits record low of 3.5 percent
The June figure is down from the 3.8 percent rate reported for May and below the national rate of 3.7 percent.Read More »
- Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down
- Lehigh County coroner seeks family of Coplay man
- NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage
- 5 flown to hospital after car rolls on I-78 in NJ
- Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn
Latest From The Newsroom
- 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- Updated Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
- Updated History's Headlines: A woman of importance
- Ski resorts in Carbon County to be sold
- Opiod overdose survivors gain support system in Bucks County
- Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor