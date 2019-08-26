Former Phillipsburg priest sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexual assault
A former priest in New Jersey who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl decades ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Thomas Ganley, who most recently served at Saints Philip and James Parish in Phillipsburg pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault back in April.
Authorities say he sexually abused a teenage girl when he served at a parish in Middlesex County in the '90s.
Ganley was charged in January, two days after the victim called the state's clergy abuse hot line.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Western NJ News
-
Former Phillipsburg priest sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexual assault
Thomas Ganley, who most recently served at Saints Philip and James Parish in Phillipsburg pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault back in April.Read More »
- Man charged in Penn State hazing death gets 2 years probation
- New Jersey passes legislation aiming to keep drunk drivers off of roads
- Phillipsburg mayor: Council should reveal identity of donor for project to relocate police dept.
- Report: New Jersey dead last in road conditions, performance
- NJ Dept. of Health Receives $450,000 grant to support review of maternal mortality deaths
- Phillipsburg considering rent control ordinance
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe