Western New Jersey

Former Phillipsburg priest sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexual assault

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 07:39 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 07:39 PM EDT

A former priest in New Jersey who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl decades ago has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Thomas Ganley, who most recently served at Saints Philip and James Parish in Phillipsburg pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault back in April.

Authorities say he sexually abused a teenage girl when he served at a parish in Middlesex County in the '90s.

Ganley was charged in January, two days after the victim called the state's clergy abuse hot line.

